Our very own Sam Wallace has become a father for the first time!

Sam and his partner Sarah 'Bobo' Bowman welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on December 28, weighing 3.9kg (8.7lbs).

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Sam wrote: "What a start to 2019. Both Mum and Baby are happy and healthy! And my heart has never felt so full!"

Sam and his partner Sarah 'Bobo' Bowman welcomed a beautiful baby boy. Photo / Supplied

Sam also revealed to The Hits team that he passed out during the birth and "hit the deck".

Advertisement

"I hadn't eaten for 15 hours. Baby came out and I stood up and their was nothing left in my brain! So I had a little fall!" he said.

Their bundle of joy was originally due on December 23.

Sam also revealed to The Hits team that he passed out during the birth and "hit the deck". Photo / Supplied

The couple have yet to reveal the little one's name, although Sam had been busy brainstorming potential monikers - like Ryder, Quinn and Elijah - with Hits listeners.

Congratulations Sam and Sarah!

This story originally appeared on The Hits