Meghan Trainor has married Daryl Sabara.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker tied the knot with the 'Spy Kids' actor in an intimate wedding in their back garden in Los Angeles on Sunday, Meghan's 25th birthday.

She said: "It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for."

Whilst Daryl added: "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

The couple are looking forward to being able to call each other husband and wife as they start their life together.

Asked what they're most excited about, Meghan shared: "Just rockin' them rings! I'm really excited to say 'hubby' and 'husband.'"

Whilst Daryl added to People magazine: "I'm no longer the 'future hubby' - I get to just be the hubby, which I'm excited about!"

Meghan and Daryl first met in 2014 but it wasn't until 2016 when they started dating, set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz. A year after they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs.

For her big day, the 25-year-old singer walked down the aisle in a stunning Berta gown, complete with high-heeled shoes from Badgley Mischka and jewels by Norman Silverman.

The 100 or so guests at the ceremony dined on comfort food, whilst Meghan partied the night away in a lace suit by Rita Vinieris.

The 'Dear Future Husband' singer previously confessed she has never loved "any other human" as much as she loves Daryl, and enjoys spending every day with him.

She told BANG Showbiz: "It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human, I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him

when he's not in my visual sight, its gross."

-Bang! Showbiz