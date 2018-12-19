The very first look at the live-action Aladdin is finally here and it will make Disney fans jump for joy.

Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the actor playing Aladdin, Mena Massoud, in the in the teaser trailer released back in October, Entertainment Weekly has now unveiled stunning new photos from the film of the cast.

In a series of snaps you can see not just Mena, but Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar and of course, Will Smith as the Genie.

How awesome do they look!?

Advertisement

Will admitted to the publication that he knew he had big shoes to fill taking on the iconic role carved out by the late Robin Williams in the original 1992 animated movie.

"Whenever you're doing things that are iconic, it's always terrifying," Will said.

But director Guy Ritchie explained that he knew Will would make it his own.

"The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it's essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it's a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on," Guy said.

"I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was a homage to Robin Williams but was musically different," Will added. "Just the flavour of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete."

"I think it'll stand out as unique even in the Disney world. There hasn't been a lot of that hip-hop flavour in Disney history."

The new live-action Aladdin is set to be released in 2019.

This article was first published on The Hits.