Ariana Grande might just be the feminist hero we need right now.

Following the super successful release of her revolutionary breakup anthem Thank U, Next — with the excellent Mean Girls inspired music video — Grande has done it again.

In a single tweet, Grande announced the release of her latest single, Imagine, lifted up a fellow female musician, and brilliantly put two grown men back in their place.

"Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn [right now] but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus [sic] behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u [sic]," she wrote.

Grande was referring to the bizarre Twitter feud between Kanye West and Drake, in which West accused Drake of threatening him and his family in a rambling online outburst.

Kanye West tried to accuse Ariana Grande of using him to promote her new song, Imagine. Photo / AP

Grande then managed to slap West, 41, down in perfect, ladylike form again when he tried to accuse the 25-year-old of using him to promote her new song.

"With all due respect, I don't need to use anyone to promote anything. Period," she tweeted.

"I was making a comment ab [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women.

"It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologise if I was in any way triggering and hope u [sic] feel well today."

Miley Cyrus also released a new song, War Is Over. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus later joined the conversation, supporting Grande and tweeting: "Didn't they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next!"

Cyrus' latest single is titled War Is Over.

You show them, ladies.