She's one of the biggest superstars in the world, but Beyonce just became...a wedding singer.

The singer brought her star power to a pre-wedding celebration for the daughter of India's richest mogul on Sunday night, ahead of what is likely to be one of the country's most expensive and glamorous nuptials.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's wealthiest man, is tying the knot with Anand Piramal, son of another Indian billionaire from Mumbai, on Wednesday.

More than 100 chartered jets carrying scores of high-profile guests, including Hillary Clinton, landed in the historic Indian city of Udaipur over the weekend to attend the lavish bash.

CNN reports their arrival contributed to a fourfold increase in flight traffic at the city's sleepy airport.

The following night, the singer treated guests to an intimate private concert, performing some of her greatest hits, including Crazy In Love and Perfect.

Bey gave fans a sneak peek of her many outfit changes, which included an embellished golden body suit and a red dress covered in tiny mirrors with an ornate cape.

The Indian heiress, 27, is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani. The business magnate is the chairman of Reliance Industries, one of the world's largest refineries, and has a reported net worth of $62.5 billion.

Last weekend, Ms Ambani was a bridesmaid at the wedding of actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas.

The festivities were attended by the former US first lady and 2016 Democratic candidate, media giant Arianna Huffington, leading Indian and overseas businessmen, celebrities, socialites, politicians, and sports and Bollywood stars. All were escorted from the airport in luxury sedans by white uniformed chauffeurs sporting colourful turbans.

Sunday night's pre-wedding celebrations were held at Udaipur's City Palace, a grand 16th-century complex overlooking Lake Pichola.

The couple will officially wed Wednesday at the bride's family residence in Mumbai.