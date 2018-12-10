Sarah Hyland felt suicidal before undergoing second kidney transplant.

The 'Modern Family' star's body rejected the organ from the initial transplant - donated by her father - and a doctor confirmed it had stopped functioning after the actress suffered fatigue, infections and fevers.

Sarah revealed to Life magazine that attempts to treat her - including going on dialysis for the first time - also caused her to suffer from ill health until February last year, when her younger brother Ian was found to be a match and willing to donate.

Sarah Hyland (L) and Wells Adams arrive to the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood. Photo / Getty

However, she explained: "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not.

"But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad... I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for."

In September 2017, the 28-year-old star ultimately underwent the second transplant, having met boyfriend Wells Adams just three days earlier and she thinks her issues have only made them stronger.

Actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on November 21, 2017. Photo / Getty

She added: "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

While neither Sarah - who also recently lost her 14-year-old cousin when she died in an alleged motor vehicle homicide - nor Ian has suffered complications following the transplant, she has still had a tough time with her health.

She has been battling endometriosis, and also had an abdominal hernia, leading to two surgeries just weeks apart.

However, she said: "I'm stable. I'm thriving. I'm super happy with life."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.