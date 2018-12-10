Sarah Hyland felt suicidal before undergoing second kidney transplant.
The 'Modern Family' star's body rejected the organ from the initial transplant - donated by her father - and a doctor confirmed it had stopped functioning after the actress suffered fatigue, infections and fevers.
Sarah revealed to Life magazine that attempts to treat her - including going on dialysis for the first time - also caused her to suffer from ill health until February last year, when her younger brother Ian was found to be a match and willing to donate.
However, she explained: "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not.
"But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad... I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for."
In September 2017, the 28-year-old star ultimately underwent the second transplant, having met boyfriend Wells Adams just three days earlier and she thinks her issues have only made them stronger.
She added: "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."
While neither Sarah - who also recently lost her 14-year-old cousin when she died in an alleged motor vehicle homicide - nor Ian has suffered complications following the transplant, she has still had a tough time with her health.
She has been battling endometriosis, and also had an abdominal hernia, leading to two surgeries just weeks apart.
However, she said: "I'm stable. I'm thriving. I'm super happy with life."
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.