The lead singer of punk rock band Buzzcocks has died at the age of 63 of a suspected heart attack.

Pete Shelley was the front man for the band who are best known for their hit, Ever Fallen In Love.

English punk band Buzzcocks perform on stage at The Coliseum, Harlesden, London, in March 1977. L-R Garth Smith, Pete Shelley, Steve Diggle. Photo / Getty Images

The band's management told the BBC that Shelley died on Thursday 6 December in Estonia where he was living.

Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was born in the English town of Leigh in 1955.

He founded Buzzcocks with Howard Devoto after they met at what is now the University of Bolton and the band debuted in 1976 in Manchester, opening for the Sex Pistols.

The most recent formation of the band consisted as Pete Shelley on vocals and guitar, Steve Diggle, on vocals and guitar, Chris Remmington on bass and Danny Farrant on drums.

The band were set to play Luxor Live, in the Netherlands later this month, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not the show will go ahead.

The band also recently announced that it was set to release 40th anniversary re-issues of its first two albums, Another Music in a Different Kitchen and Love Bites, on January 25, 2019.

It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks. — Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018

Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.



A more detailed statement will follow. — Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018

Shelley performs at the Observatory Make The Music Go Bang! Festival on September 20, 2014 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Shelley - a true gent!



He helped us so much at the start of our career out of a sheer love for all things punk. Without Pete & the Buzzcocks I would probably still be working at the Docks. RIP mate. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) December 6, 2018

Pete Shelley wrote perfect three minute pop songs. The soundtrack to being a teenager. You’ll be missed Pete but you’ll be remembered for a long long time for your brilliant music https://t.co/bt03fGbcgd — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 6, 2018

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018