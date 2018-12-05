A British radio presenter who left her show while it was on air and was found dead at home hours later had taken her own life, an inquest has heard.

Vicki Archer, 41, left work mid-shift during the BBC radio drivetime show.

She had emailed a colleague at BBC Radio Shropshire to say she was feeling upset and left about 5pm (local time) on August 6, news.com.au reports.

Ms Archer had hosted the afternoon show with her co-host since 2010. The BBC said she had worked at the station for more than 20 years and had a successful career in radio and also as an event host and voice over artist.

She was later found dead at her home in Shrewsbury, a town of Shropshire county in western England.

The Shropshire coroner's court heard Ms Archer, a divorced mother of three, had a history of depression.

Coroner John Ellery was told she had been found by her stepfather about three hours after she had left work.

Knocks on the door to her home went unanswered so he used a neighbour's ladder to gain access to a bedroom window.

Her stepfather had tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead about 8.20pm that day.

News Corp will not be publishing how Ms Archer died, but the inquest concluded that it was by suicide.

Ms Archer's stepfather said in a statement that "alarm bells started to ring after he and her mother were told she had left work early and got no response when knocking at her door.

Mr Ellery said of his findings that:

"We have heard that Victoria had made two previous attempts to take her own life in the past and she suffered from depression.

"It is not necessary, nor is it appropriate, to go further into her personal and private life … This is a tragic case for her family and our condolences and thoughts are, and must be, with her children."

A family statement read:

"We still cannot believe that Vicki's not here. Her zest for life was infectious, she was a wonderful mother and daughter, and her charm brought a smile to all those who knew her. She could light up a room.

"While we will always miss her, we want to remember and celebrate everything that she achieved, which is why, in the spring, we are planning a memorial celebration of her life."

The BBC's head of regional programming for the area (West Midlands), David Jennings, said the station was "heartbroken" by Ms Archer's death.

"Her loss leaves a huge void," he said.

Mr Jennings said she was "respected as a great presenter and journalist."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.