Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he will never see Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in the theatre because he'd be too concerned that he was being watched.

The actor, 29, was making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers when he made the shocking admission, on Friday night's show according to DailyMail.

'I'm probably not going to, I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, 'Oh, is that what happened?' But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theater.'

He continued: 'I would feel like I [was] being watched for my reaction.

'And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd.'

Discussing whether he'd don a disguise in order to see the play, he joked: 'The thing about a disguise is that if it stops working, then you're just a dude who wore a disguise.'

Daniel took on the role of The Boy Who Lived when he was just eleven years old, and he played the titular character for ten years as part of the global phenomenon.

Since first debuting on the West End in the summer of 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been a runaway success on the West End and Broadway.

Penned by J.K. Rowling, the play runs over two parts, with each spanning a massive 2.5 hours across separate performances.