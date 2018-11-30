Original Queer Eye star Carson Kressley tells Sarah Pollok about fashion, his return to television and that Netflix reboot.

Weekend: How did you get into TV?

Honestly, I'm an accidental TV personality. I'd never really thought it was an option for me and quite frankly I thought I had a face for radio. But one of my co-workers from Ralph Lauren told me about a casting call for the show

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

and I knew a lot about fashion so I thought, why not try out. They really liked me so we made a pilot and about a year later they said, 'We're going to make this into a TV show; you need to quit your job,' and I said, 'Oh my god, do you have dental insurance because my teeth are very important!' That was 15 years ago and I've been on TV ever since.

Where did your eye for style come from?

I think style comes from two places. Part of it is inherence, you just have an eye for pattern and colour and texture and you just know what looks good together. I think the second part is more of the science of it and I think that's learnt. For fashion, I definitely learnt the most important thing from my mom, which is, it's not who has the best clothes or most expensive, but who's dressed most appropriately for the occasion.

How did your new show Get a Room come about?

It actually started very organically. I bought a house in the country and I thought 'I'll decorate this on my own; it will be easy and fun'. Well, it wasn't easy and it wasn't fun. I was buying things online and they didn't fit through the door or on the walls, so I was constantly calling Thom [Filicia, Get a Room co-host] for advice. We got together and thought 'hey, this is really good information; this could make a great TV show'. A lot of people are confident when it comes to clothes, but when you see their homes things don't really match.

Any advice for interior design novices?

I think the most important thing I learnt was to have a floor plan with the actual dimensions. It's the start of any design process. Then you can draw in all the pieces you need and you won't buy things that are too large or small. A floor plan is a great roadmap for designing that space and stops you making mistakes or buying things willy-nilly. I used to just buy what I liked, but then it wouldn't look right or fit right. There definitely is a science to interior design.

Top fashion tip for men?

I think for guys it's really simple; you need only a few great pieces, but make sure that you invest in the best you can get. Good quality shoes and a good pair of jeans that actually fit can change everything. A suit that is well tailored doesn't have to be expensive but if its tailored well it'll look fantastic. Guys don't need a lot of things they just need a few really good things and they'll be set.

What are your thoughts on the Queer Eye remake?

I've seen it and I'm very proud that the brand is still resonating with people. A new group of equally fabulous and equally talented are now carrying that mantle and it's fantastic. But most importantly they're going out into the country and saying 'listen, we're a lot more similar than we are different and we need to stick together'. I think we really need that, especially in the US right now.

What do you wish you could tell your 6-year-old self?

Oh gosh ... Yeah, I think when you grow up gay, you always feel different and you're not really sure why. But throughout my life, I've realised the thing that made me different was the thing that ultimately made me celebrated. It became my greatest asset. So, I would just say, hang on, it gets better, and that thing you're so worried about is going to be such a blessing, and it really has been. I just guess it would have been a relief if I'd had a little heads up.

Do you think there is more to fashion than clothes, or more to interiors than furniture?

I think all of my television shows are about finding your confidence. Whether it's a guy trying to find a girlfriend in Queer Eye or a woman owning the beauty of her own body in How to Look Good Naked or a homeowner in Get a Room; it's all about giving people confidence.

• Get a Room with Carson & Thom screens on Bravo from Monday, 7.30pm.