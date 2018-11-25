Keeping Up with the Kardashians' most reclusive castmember Robert Kardashian tweeted a cute snap of his daughter Dream Renée wading in a swimming pool beside a golf course on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reality star likened his adorable two-year-old princess splashing around to Disney's 2016 Polynesian princess Moana.

Upon seeing her swimsuit-clad niece, Rob's big sister Kim retweeted the snap with a heart-eyed emoji.

On Friday, Kardashian shared two fireside snaps of litte Dream modeling a white cardigan, black T-shirt, checkered pants, and black sneakers.

"Thanksgiving looks!" the Arthur George sock entreprenur - who boasts 9.2M social media followers - wrote. "LOL at her pose!"

The USC business grad's closest relative - big sister Khloé - added three heart-eyed cat emojis to the modeling snap and gushed: "She's a literal DOLL!"

And Rob's eldest sister Kourtney supportively tweeted two heart emoji faces and wrote of his child: "My Dreamy girl..."

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed he's moved into his mother Kris Jenner's Calabasas mansion and "can no longer afford" to pay Dream's mother Blac Chyna $20K in child support each month.

"When the [Arthur George] business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat," the former DWTS contestant explained in court documents obtained by The Blast.

"And from her infusion gained a 50 percent share in the company."

Instead, Rob is requesting he receive $2,864 a month from his 30-year-old ex-fiancée (born Angela White) since she allegedly has over $1.4M banked and they share 50/50 custody of Dream.

The former couple - who only dated for 11 months on/off - will reunite in court next month to continue their child support battle in front of a judge.