Just days ahead of their highly-anticipated third album is due to drop, The 1975 have announced they're returning to New Zealand in 2019.

The English pop mavericks will bring their tour to Auckland for one massive show next September, marking their first trip to our shores since January 2016.

Since then, their smash album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It has gone certified platinum in the UK, gold in the US and hit Number 1 in countries all over the world.

The new album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is due to drop on November 30, and another release - Notes on a Conditional Form – is slated to arrive in May 2019.

Which means by the time they return to their Kiwi fans, they'll come equipped with two new albums' worth of new material to show off.

The 1975 will play Auckland's Spark Arena on September 18, 2019.

A pre-sale will take place from November 26-27 with general sales kicking off at 4pm, November 27. Check out SecretSounds.com for more info.