LAUGH

I won't lie, my expectations weren't high. But two of my girlfriends were desperate to see Shortland Street: The Musical so I reluctantly tagged along. And I'm so glad I did! I can't remember giggling so much during a live show. It is delightfully and deliciously silly thanks to a talented cast - and some wildly funny dancing muffins. Set in the early 90s launch era of Shortland Street, it features an OG cast of characters, including Hone Ropata and Nurse Carrie Burton. If you see just one show this year, make it this one. Too good.

DISCOVER

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, brings his mysterious Pharos Festival to New Zealand this weekend.

It has to be the most cryptic music festival ever to hit New Zealand. This weekend, Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover - will bring his mysterious Pharos Festival to Auckland's Tapapakanga Regional Park. Tickets went on sale in March with no word on what it would actually entail - but ticketholders were assigned a "frequency" dictating what colour they must wear. In August, TimeOut revealed the event would feature three live performances that take place inside a large, temporary dome, where a "virtual world" will be projected inside. With no media access allowed and phones strictly off-limits, we may never get to see what Pharos entails - but I look forward to hearing all about it.

WATCH

The Pop-up Globe is back for another season.

If you still haven't checked out the extraordinary Pop-up Globe, now's your chance. The team is back at Ellerslie Racecourse for another summer season, bringing a new slate of Shakespearean magic to the stage. For first-timers, try the wickedly funny - and weirdly prescient - Taming of the Shrew, or if you want to sink your teeth into something more dramatic, Richard III is showing now until February. Don't be scared - this is Shakespeare at it's most vibrant. Especially thanks to the addition of Dave Fane, whose comic timing has never been better.

STREAM

I was late to the party on The Good Wife. For years, I saw it sweep award ceremonies, picking up just about every trophy going but never quite got around to watching it. By the time I did, the seven-season run was over. Having successfully binged my way through all seven series - and feeling somewhat bereft it was over - imagine my delight when I discovered its spin-off series The Good Fight on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the post-Trump world, it's a ballsier offering than the original and every bit as addictive. Plus, Christine Baranski.