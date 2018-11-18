Jessie J has revealed she is unable to conceive a child naturally.

The singer, 30, told fans she discovered she had fertility issues four years ago and detailed her "pain and sadness" at the situation as she took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.

The Price Tag hitmaker explained she chose to keep her battle private, but has penned a song called Four Letter Word to help other people in her situation so they don't feel alone.

Jessie said, according to Metro.co.uk: 'I was told four years ago that I can't ever have children.

"I don't tell you guys for sympathy because I'm one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this."

"It can't be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.

"So if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you're not alone in your pain and I'm thinking of you when I sing this song."

As Jessie made her heartfelt speech she was watched in the audience by new boyfriend, Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, 38, who commended her 'pouring her heart out on stage' in a sweet Instagram post after the gig.

Channing also posted a clip from the pop singer's R.O.S.E. Tour and captioned it: 'She went off tonight!' Photo / Instagram

Her words follow an interview she gave in 2014, around the time she discovered the news, where she told Evening Standard: 'I've always been broody.

"I don't know why that's made such a big deal of. I want to be my parents in 34 years' time. They've been married for 36 years. I want to live to 100 and see my kids' kids grow up ...

"I would be tough love. One hundred per cent. I'm all about words and actions. I want to be the best mum. I'd cook all my own stuff at home."

In 2013 the brave star said she was looking forward to becoming a mother.

She told Marie Claire: "When I turned 25, something changed in me. I see children in my future 100 percent. Very soon."

"I started thinking I want my kids to look back and say, 'Wasn't Mummy amazing?' I've really started thinking about what I'm leaving for them."

In 2016, around two years after finding out the news, the star told Women's Health said children were on her mind "every day," even though she has none of her own.

"I talk about my children every day," she gushed. "Even though they don't exist. It sounds really weird, but I do. I put into the universe that I love them… who knows when it's going to happen?"

Channing Tatum split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Magic Mike actor Channing wrote in his tribute: "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

The star was caught dancing along in the audience, and in pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, he was seen sat only a few seats away from the songstress' mother, Rose.

The father-of-one also posted a clip from the pop singer's R.O.S.E. Tour and captioned it: "She went off tonight!"

An eyewitness told Metro that as well as delightedly dancing along to her hit tunes he at one point gave Jessie's mum a thumbs up.

He split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year - Jenna has also moved on with Tony Award winner Steve Kazee, 43, as the pair were seen kissing and enjoying a date together earlier this month.