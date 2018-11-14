Thousands of California residents have been displaced due to raging wildfires this week and on Tuesday, Lady Gaga delivered pizza to one of the many Red Cross evacuation centres in Los Angeles.

"Today is my favorite day of the year—it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness even if it's for yourself," the 32-year-old singer said on Instagram.

The singer delivered pizzas to wildfire evacuees. Photo / @ladygaga on Instagram

Gaga was forced to evacuate her Malibu home on Friday when fires spread along the California coast, the Daily Mail reports.

Help people affected by the #CaliforniaFire by visiting https://t.co/5Dmboe4Eb9 call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make $10 donation. Includes shelter,food,water,physical and mental health resources as well as emotional support. pic.twitter.com/chritdoN9t — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018

The NYC native took to Instagram to update fans on the status of her house, which appeared to be surrounded by dark clouds of smoke.

Advertisement

"I'm so grateful. I love you and God bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire," she wrote on Twitter. "You risk your lives for us, and I'm so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes."

Lady Gaga (centre, wearing cap) with some wildfire evacuees at a Red Cross evacuation centre. Photo / @ladygaga on Instagram

Gaga posted the video as the state-wide death toll from wildfires increased to 50 — 48 who died in the Camp Fire which torched the town of Paradise, and two who died in the Woolsey fire which burned through Malibu.

The Born This Way singer turned up at a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School in Los Angeles on Sunday to support evacuees.

Gaga told the crowd: "I extend my love ... I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone."

She encouraged everyone to take advantage of mental health counsellors on the premises, and to "share your stories and talk to each other during this time".

The Star Is Born actress, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, reportedly spent about 90 minutes at the shelter. She took photos, handed out gift cards, and even sang to a 98-year-old woman who had been evacuated.

According to CBS Los Angeles, more than 3000 firefighters had been dispatched to tame the flames.

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed more than 96,000 acres of land and has forced more than 265,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Orlando Bloom, The Kardashian family, and Robin Thicke have all been affected by the natural disaster.