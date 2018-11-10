Nicki Minaj's dressing room has been hit by several bullets in an attack by drive-by shooters just moments before the rapper arrived to the exclusive $154m estate in Beverly Hills where Kanye and Tekashi 6ix9ine were filming a music video.

Police received a call of shots being fired within the vicinity of the exclusive Alpine Drive on Thursday at 10.25pm.

Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

TMZ reports that Tekashi and Kanye were both inside the home when the shooting occurred. Tekashi was reportedly supposed to be in that room, but last minute decided Nicki should have it.

The Pinkprint rapper was also scheduled to be at the video shoot but hadn't yet arrived when the gunfire rang out.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the shooting but one bullet is went through a bedroom window.

Fellow rapper 50cent, who didn't appear to be at the shoot, posted a photo on Friday morning of the bullet-shattered glass.

He captioned the photo: "now somebody done shot my son video up in LA."

Crews on the scene reported hearing at least eight shots fired.

Kanye is said to have left the estate immediately after the shooting.

It came as his wife Kim Kardashian and three children were given just one hour to evacuate their home as wildfires swept through the Calabasas area.

He later tweeted, saying: "Thank you for everyone's prayers. Our family is safe and close."

Tekashi had rented the estate as a backdrop to his new music video that features Kanye and Nicki Minaj.

The shooting happened near the famous Alpine Drive, which is one of the most expensive streets in Beverly Hills.

Authorities are going to examine the home's surveillance cameras.

It comes soon after Tekashi was affiliated with a shooting in New York.

Nicki Minaj. Photo / Getty Images

The 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper was celebrating at a Manhattan restaurant last month after being given just four years probation for posting footage of a 13-year-old girl performing sex acts at a party.

A brawl broke out between security for record label 10k Projects and Tekashi's entourage.

A third party opened fire and struck the rapper's guard in the torso.