News wars: Three poaches Oriini Kaipara, TVNZ presenter celebrated for moko kauae

TVNZ presenter Oriini Kaipara is making the move over to TV3 to host Newshub Live at 4.30pm. Photo / Supplied

Broadcaster Oriini Kaipara made history in 2019 as the first news presenter with a moko kauae to present a mainstream news bulletin.

Now Discovery-owned Newshub has welcomed her to its lineup of presenters to host Newshub Live at 4.30pm.

Kaipara has made the move from TVNZ, where she will be joined by Mitch McCann as presenter of Newshub Live at 11.30am. McCann has been permanently appointed to the presenting role after filling in for several months and has been with Newshub for over five years.

Kaipara, who is of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, has had an impressive journalism career of nearly two decades, with years of experience reporting on Māori affairs.

The broadcaster said she was "thrilled" to be joining Discovery, which owns Newshub and Three.

"I look forward to leading effective and positive change where Māori issues and interests are respectfully conveyed and relayed on our platforms - where our voices and stories are told fairly, accurately, and objectively.

"I do not take this challenge lightly and trust that the mana of my people remains with me as I take on this new journey for all of us."

Kaipara always dreamed of presenting a mainstream news bulletin, and in November 2019 that became reality when she presented the midday news on TVOne.

It's believed she was the first person with a moko kauae to do so.

At the time she told the Herald that the experience had been "pretty surreal".

"The feedback has been amazing, it's been really humbling. I did my best and that's all I wanted."

And she hoped it would "break some barriers".

"It's not just about me, it's about taking opportunities and opening up opportunities for moko wearers, for Māori - I don't want this to be a one-hit wonder."

Newshub's senior director of news Sarah Bristow said she couldn't be happier to welcome Kaipara and McCann to Newshub Live's team of anchors and reporters.

Mitch McCann has also made the permanent shift to a presenting role with Newshub Live after filling in for several months. Photo / Supplied

"I have long admired Oriini for her mahi and know she will be a tremendous addition to our reporting and presenting team at Newshub, adding her valued expertise in covering kaupapa Māori issues," Bristow said.

"Mitch also has my utmost respect as a journalist who has fronted Newshub's special coverage for some of the most challenging stories of our time, he is one of New Zealand's most exciting up and coming broadcasters."

McCann said he was excited to be joining the lineup on a permanent basis.

"Newshub has more bulletins than any other network in the country, and I'm grateful to be delivering news to our growing audience."