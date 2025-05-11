By RNZ
Wellington-based drama After the Party has lost in the Best International TV Series category to Shogun at the British Academy Television Awards (Bafta).
Japanese drama Shogun, which stars New Zealand-born Japanese actress Anna Sawai, beat the other contenders in the category, including Australian comedy Colin from Accounts, Irish drama Say Nothing and American drama True Detective: Night Country.