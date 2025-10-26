Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Affirmation concert soloist and conductor in rehearsal. Photo / NZSO

REVIEW

Auckland alone was privileged to experience the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Affirmation concert after Wellington’s Thursday performance was cancelled through rogue weather conditions.

Friday’s unabashedly romantic repertoire won over the collective heart of an appreciative audience from the first strains of the Act I Prelude to Wagner’s Lohengrin.

Conductor Simone Young brought us revelatory Bruckner on previous visits; tonight, she illuminated the musical font from which that composer sprang, holding us spellbound as Wagner’s clustering violins were subtly tinctured with streaks of woodwind.

Iranian-Austrian cellist Kian Soltani proved a mesmerising force in the Dvorak concerto, his effortless lyricism underlining this score’s essential melancholy, even in the rustic party time of its finale, palpably enjoyed by Young and her players.