Kaylee Bell has just announced a huge New Zealand tour for 2024. Photo / Instagram

Kaylee Bell might be making a name for herself in the United States, but she will never forget her roots, and is why the star has just announced a 12-date New Zealand tour.

Taking place in March and April, the Keith singer will visit all major cities throughout Aotearoa — Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin — as well as a few small-town favourites, including her home town of Waimate.

Set to play all her best hits including Red — the song that in June landed her an impressive title of the first female Australasian country artist to be accredited Gold for a single or EP in Australia in 20 years — the Waimate-born star will also play tunes from her award-winning album Silver Linings.

The Kiwi singer started making herself known in the music industry 10 years ago when she won the Toyota Star Maker awards. Going on to compete in The Voice Australia last year, Bell gave such an impressive audition that all four coaches turned for her and while her dream was to work with Keith Urban, he was sadly blocked by other coaches. Bell ultimately chose to join Jessica Mauboy’s team and was eliminated in the battle rounds.

Despite the elimination, Bell has continued to go from strength to strength. She completed a 17-date concert tour of New Zealand earlier this year that sold almost 8000 tickets, and was the opening act for global superstar Ed Sheeran on the New Zealand leg of his tour, which included a show in Wellington and two shows in Auckland.

Upon relocating to Nashville in June, the singer’s most well-known hit, Keith, hit No 12 on the Billboard Chart for digital sales and she was presented with the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist award at the Country Music Awards in the US.

Her multitude of achievements this year have quickly made her one of New Zealand’s most successful country music stars.

LOWDOWN

Who: Kaylee Bell

What: Nights Like This tour

When: March-April 2024

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 4, at noon



