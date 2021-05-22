New Zealand Comedy Festival: Nominees for prestigious Fred Award announced

The Fred Award nominees 2021. Image / Supplied

The nominees for the 2021 Fred Award at this year's International Comedy Festival have been announced.

The award, named for John Clarke's iconic character Fred Dagg, honours the best show at the festival, and is described as one of the highest commendations in the New Zealand comedy industry.

This year's nominees are David Correos, Eli Matthewson, and comedic pop duo Two Hearts, made up of Laura Daniels and Joseph Moore.

David Correos. Photo / Supplied

Correos has previously won the Billy T Award in 2016. His 2021 show is David Correos is David Postoffice, and is described as a "joyful, random, delightful" and "like a Jackson Pollock of comedy".

Matthewson is a two-time Billy T Award nominee and was previously nominated for the Fred Award in 2017. His 2021 show is Daddy Short-legs and focuses on Matthewson coming to terms with a big revelation from his father.

Eli Matthewson at the Comedy Gala. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Two Hearts was nominated for the Billy T Award in 2018, after both Moore and Daniels were nominated separately before joining forces as a duo. They returned to the festival this year with We're Pregnant and the Music is Baby that featured a number of new songs alongside some old favourites.

Winners of the Fred Award receive a $2000 grant from the New Zealand Comedy Trust that runs the festival, as well as a number of prizes from the festival's sponsors.

Two Hearts at the Comedy Gala. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Previous winners of the award include Rose Matafeo, Chris Parker, Ben Hurley, James Nokise, Rhys Darby, and Dai Henwood, who is the only comedian to have won the award twice.

The winner will be announced tomorrow night at the Last Laughs show at the SkyCity Theatre in Auckland, MCed by local favourite Michelle A'Court.

The Fred will be presented alongside the Billy T Award, recognising the rising talent in the local comedy scene. The nominees this year are Brynley Stent, James Mustapic, Josh Davies and Lana Walters.