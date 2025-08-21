New Zealand cinematographer John Bartley, who worked on The X-Files and Lost, dies aged 78

Wellington-born, Emmy award-winning cinematographer John Bartley has died.

The cameraman was known for his work on the first three seasons of the 1990s television series The X-Files, where his suspenseful, atmospheric and dark filming style helped create the show’s signature look.

He was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards for his work on the series, winning the Outstanding Cinematography For A Series award in 1996 for the episode Grotesque.

Bartley also visually captured mystery when he worked as a director of photography for six seasons of the popular series Lost, American Cinematographer reported.

He received an Emmy nomination in 2008 for his work on the Lost episode The Constant as well as a further nomination for the Bates Motel episode A Danger to Himself and Others in 2016.