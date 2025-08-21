Advertisement
New Zealand cinematographer John Bartley, who worked on The X-Files and Lost, dies aged 78

By
NZ Herald
Wellington-born, Emmy award-winning cinematographer John Bartley has died.

The cameraman was known for his work on the first three seasons of the 1990s television series The X-Files, where his suspenseful, atmospheric and dark filming style helped create the show’s signature look.

He was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards for

Save