Wellington-born, Emmy award-winning cinematographer John Bartley has died.
The cameraman was known for his work on the first three seasons of the 1990s television series The X-Files, where his suspenseful, atmospheric and dark filming style helped create the show’s signature look.
He was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards forhis work on the series, winning the Outstanding Cinematography For A Series award in 1996 for the episode Grotesque.
Bartley also visually captured mystery when he worked as a director of photography for six seasons of the popular series Lost, American Cinematographer reported.
He received an Emmy nomination in 2008 for his work on the Lost episode The Constant as well as a further nomination for the Bates Motel episode A Danger to Himself and Others in 2016.
His father died when he was 12 years old, which led Bartley and his brother to join their mother in the ticket booth at her work.
After finishing secondary school, he apprenticed as an electrician and later moved to Sydney, aged 20, finding work as a lighting director in theatre and television, where he learned the tricks of the trade.
Two years later, he moved to Canada, where he worked as the chief electrician on sets of advertisements and television programmes.
Bartley then shot episodes of Wiseguy and 21 Jump Street, among other projects, before landing TheX-Files.
Award-winning Australian filmmaker Polly Pierce paid tribute to Bartley as “her dear friend and longtime mentor” on social media.