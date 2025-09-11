Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

New Zealand agency Special Group’s Uber One ad wins Emmy award for outstanding commercial

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The ad follows Succession actor Brian Cox as he heads to university as a freshman aged 78. Video / UberEats

The Los Angeles-based team of an Auckland-born creative house has landed an Emmy for its collaboration with Uber and its quirky spin on college life in a rare win for a New Zealand company.

On the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony’s second evening in the United States, Special Group – the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save