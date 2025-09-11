During the ad, Cox – who trained as a Shakespearean actor and had award-winning roles in television dramas Nuremberg and Succession – is introduced to an art history and political science student, whom he tells: “You’ll make a great barista one day.”

It’s eventually revealed that Cox only returned to university to access “Uber One for Students”, which provides subscription access to discounts on food deliveries and rides at a reduced price.

The star has food delivered at various points through the 117-second ad, including during a lecture and while studying in the library.

Bradbourne said the level of international attention the ad has received is a “groundbreaking achievement” for the agency.

A team of more than 40 people helped put together the award-winning ad, with production company O Positive and client Uber also sharing the Emmy among their respective teams.

“This Emmy represents the culmination of years of work from our international teams,” Bradbourne said.

“Special Australia secured the Uber Eats account in 2016, creating award-winning work that built Uber Eats’ confidence in us, leading them to become our foundation client in the United States.”

Bradbourne said Special has been committed to delivering eccentric, conversation-starting campaigns for over 17 years and is “proud to be the first New Zealand-founded creative company with offices around the world”.

“This is just the beginning of our journey, and I’d like to thank every single member of the team and every single client for believing in our vision.”

Viewers on YouTube have raved over the ad’s creative spin, with one claiming it was the first time they’d “watched an ad with laughter”.

“Best commercial I’ve seen in years. Businesses take note,” another wrote.

“I literally graduated this past spring with a PhD at 58. This made me really happy,” posted another.

The 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, recognising artistic and technical achievements in the American television industry in the year to May 31, 2025.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

