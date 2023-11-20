Rhys Darby will host the 51st International Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

He’s one of New Zealand’s most well-known actors, and now Rhys Darby has announced his latest project.

In an Instagram post shared this morning, the Flight of the Conchords star has revealed he will be hosting the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City.

The short post showed a picture of the star wearing a slick blue blazer, white shirt and tidy haircut along with the caption, “Rhys Darby (me) will Host the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City!”

It received a slew of comments from excited friends including The Hits Breakfast star Ben Boyce, who commented “Amazing!!” while other Kiwi celebrities like Jaquie Brown and Shavaughn Ruakere showed their support by liking the post.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comment section to show their support with one writing, “This is amazing! They better give you one too!”, another said, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

The International Emmy Awards take place every year and are part of the Emmy Awards family. Attracting over 1200 industry professionals, the awards recognise the best television programmes initially produced and aired outside the US.

This year, the award nominations include Derry Girls, which is up for Best Comedy, The Devil’s Hour up for Best Drama Series, and The Great British Bake Off, which has been nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

In previous years, winners have included the popular Netflix show Sex Education, which won Best Comedy in 2022; also last year, Love On The Spectrum won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, and the New Zealand series Rūrangi won Best Short-Form series.

The awards are taking place today.