New Netflix show to be filmed in Otago

Isabella runs her own hair salon and has no trouble speaking her mind; Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love.

It is the plot of a new Netflix romance, The Royal Treatment, which is due to start filming in Dunedin later this month.

The film will star American actress and singer Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Perfect Date) and Egyptian-born Canadian actor and GQ cover star Mena Massoud, who achieved worldwide fame in Disney's Aladdin in 2019.

The film, directed by Rick Jacobson and written by Holly Heist, is produced by Marano her sister actress Vanessa Marano and their mother Ellen.

It tells the story of Prince Thomas (Massoud) who is set to marry a royal for duty, as he meets Isabella (Marano), who gets a golden opportunity to do his hair for the wedding.

As the story unfolds, they learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts, and the two fall in love.

Monarch Model Management, which has offices in Auckland and Queenstown, has been looking for extras for the "modern day fairy tale" to be filmed in Dunedin and Oamaru.

Filming is expected to take place from late February until the end of March.

Enterprise Dunedin economic development programme manager Fraser Liggett was "thrilled" the Netflix feature film would be based in Dunedin.

"Screen production creates work for local crew, provides opportunities for our creative sector and brings further specialist crew and talent into the city.

"We know the benefits will be valued by our accommodation and hospitality providers, rental and hire companies and suppliers of materials and catering.

"This film has a strong cast and story that will utilise some of Dunedin's special locations in a magical way."

Mr Liggett said importantly for the Dunedin City Council, hosting an international screen production demonstrated the city's capacity to do more, and he was confident more film projects would follow.

"It's a significant milestone that the Otago region now has three confirmed major film and television projects in production at the same time — Under The Vines, One Lane Bridge and The Royal Treatment."