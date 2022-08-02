Amber Heard listens in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

Amber Heard's sister reportedly told her boss the Aquaman actress did in fact sever Johnny Depp's finger.

In newly unsealed court documents it has been revealed that Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez, confirmed in a deposition that she had been told about the finger incident.

The infamous incident – which took place in Australia in 2015 - is one of several allegations of violent behaviour that were exposed during the former couple's defamation case.

Depp claimed during a particularly heated argument Heard "smashed my hand with a vodka bottle", ultimately resulting in the serving of his fingertip in which he had to seek medical attention for.

Throughout the trial, Depp's Australian house manager and his bodyguard testified about the incident and now it has been revealed that Howell was also called to the stand.



The Daily Mail reported Howell said Heard's sister screamed in their office, "she's cut off his goddamn finger."

Amber Heard's sister revealed her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp in court. Photos / Getty Images

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez questioned Howell, who revealed she was sitting at her desk in the office, working "in my zone" at the time with Henriquez sitting across from her.

Howell claimed the actress's sister then screamed, "She's done it now. She's cut off his godamn finger,' and made this huge proclamation. And I pushed my chair back. I was like, 'What?'"

"And she goes, 'She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.' Then she bolted out of the door and was like, 'I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody."

"And she went out the door and she called someone. I don't know who she called. That's what was said."

Howell was then asked if Henriquez specified who she was talking about at the time, to which she said, "It was Amber and Johnny.

Adding, "And she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what she reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside."

Heard maintained her innocence throughout the trail and denied causing the injury, instead claiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor hurt himself during a drunken rage.

Depp also admitted to the court that he lied to a doctor over how he got the finger injury at the time.

The new information comes after thousands of pages of documents filed in Depp and Heard's defamation trial were unsealed last week, which included unseen text messages between Depp and his long-time friend, Marilyn Manson, as well as Heard's claim Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction.