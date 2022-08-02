Unsealed court documents have laid bare Amber Heard's accusation that Johnny Depp suffers from a very intimate problem. Photo / AP

Unsealed court documents have laid bare Amber Heard's accusation that Johnny Depp suffers from a very intimate problem. Photo / AP

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard legal saga continues with the release of never before seen court documents.

In newly unsealed court documents obtained by Page Six, it has been alleged the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suffers from erectile dysfunction.

It's a suggestion Heard's legal team argued may have contributed to Depp's allegedly violent behaviour including the disturbing claim he raped Heard with a bottle.

The documents filed on March 28 read, "Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,"

They also claimed the penile dysfunction would make it "more probable" that Depp would become "angry or agitated" in encounters with Heard and would ultimately cause him to "resort to a bottle".

Depp has maintained his innocence in response to Heard's rape and violence claims.

Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP

Page Six also reported the documents included texts between Marilyn Manson and Depp in which the two men share insults of Heard.

In a 2016 text, Manson allegedly wrote, "I got an amber 2.0" and also "Lindsay just pulled an amber on me … please delete"

Depp responds, "I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f***ing real my brother!! My ex-c—t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!" according to the document.

Then Manson, in an apparent reference to an incident where the police were called to Depp and Heard's shared Los Angeles apartment in 2016, wrote, "I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L's family. I'm f***ing stressing. I don't know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way," the filing states.

Heard's lawyers alleged that Depp and Manson went on "drug binges" together, including in the days before the actress arrived in Australia and the two got in a now-infamous fight that ended with the actor losing the tip of his right middle finger.

The documents revealed the texts were removed from the trial after Depp's team argued they would "smear" him "under a guilty by association theory", as Manson has similarly has been accused of and denied sexual abuse.

Depp has been close friends with Manson for almost three decades.