Dan Levy is joining the cast of sex education. Photo / Getty Images

Sex Education is about to get a new tutor.

The popular Netflix show has started filming its fourth season and has announced that fans can expect to see their favourite characters return as well as a new familiar face.

In his first major casting since the end of Schitt's Creek, Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Dan Levy will be joining the beloved cast to play an author and tutor called Thomas Molloy.

Levy's character will tutor Maeve (Emma Mackey) on the show in an elite United States course at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

The Canadian actor known for his hilarious portrayal of David Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek, took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news.

Sharing a photo of himself and Mackey on set, Levy captioned the post "Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news."

Fans quickly took to the comment section to share their excitement with one fan saying, "wow the collab we didn't know we absolutely depended on", with another commenting, "Maeve and Prof Dan is a dream come true! I can not wait!"

Friends of the actor also revealed their excitement.

Ariana deBose said, "YES", and Kaitlyn Dever said "WHAT?! Oh my god." Adding in another comment, "I'm crying".

However the Hollywood Reporter revealed Levy isn't the only new face joining the popular British comedy.

Also joining as series regulars are Thaddea Graham – from Doctor Who, Marie Reuther – from Kamikaze and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

The announcement comes two years after the ending of the beloved show Schitt's Creek. Photo / AP

While Asa Butterfield will reprise the role of his beloved character Otis, Gillian Anderson as Jean and Ncuti Gatwa as Eric.

The publication also reported Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), will all return for season four.

It comes after four cast members Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) — announced that they would not be returning for the upcoming season.

A premiere date for the fourth season of the show has not yet been announced.