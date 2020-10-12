Netflix's Haunting of Bly Manor's 'creepy' little girl Flora voiced by Peppa Pig

The Haunting of Bly Manor has left fans shocked and confused after it was discovered that the voice of Peppa Pig plays a creepy character on the show. Photos / Supplied

It is the Netflix horror series which has left viewers too frightened to sleep.

But fans of series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, have been left even more terrified after realising the 'creepy' little girl Flora is also the voice of kids TV show star, Peppa Pig.

The Haunting of Bly Manor stars British actress Amelie Bea Smith as nine-year old Flora Wingrave, whose precocious nature and several chilling warnings has ignited fear among fans.

oh my god the little girl in Haunting of Bly Manor is PEPPA PIG i can’t process this information pic.twitter.com/dcVEijgKPl — cole (@coleeneal) October 10, 2020

Earlier this week it was revealed that Amelie also voices Peppa Pig, taking over the role from Harley Bird in Janaury 2020.

"LMAOO Flora from haunting of bly manor is the voice actress for peppa pig and I can't unhear it now," tweeted one viewer.

APPARENTLY FLORA FROM THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR IS THE VOICE ACTRESS FOR PEPPA PIG??? I CAN’T UNHEAR THIS ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/sitHb4Cw45 — stalli c (@chescagonz) October 11, 2020

"I was not prepared for the revelation that the creepy little girl in The Haunting of Bly Manor is the voice of Peppa Pig," wrote another.

It's not the first time fans have been shocked to discover the real voices behind cartoon characters.

Samara Morgan who played the terrifying ghost girl in The Ring also voices Lilo in kids movie Lilo and Stitch.

Disney’s Lilo and Stitch (2002) and The Ring (2002) are two very different types of movies. So you might be shocked to know that the actor who played the creepy black-haired girl from the horror film actually voiced the adorable Lilo in the children’s animated movie! pic.twitter.com/SwKf2Peds3 — Movie Details (@moviedetail) February 6, 2020

Hollywood actress Mila Kunis also voices Family Guy character Meg, while Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie provided the iconic voice of Sally Brown, Charlie Brown's little sister in Peanuts.