Netflix's Haunting of Bly Manor's 'creepy' little girl Flora voiced by Peppa Pig

It is the Netflix horror series which has left viewers too frightened to sleep.
But fans of series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, have been left even more terrified after realising the 'creepy' little girl Flora is also the voice of kids TV show star, Peppa Pig.
The Haunting of Bly Manor stars British actress Amelie Bea Smith as nine-year old Flora Wingrave, whose precocious nature and several chilling warnings has ignited fear among fans.
Earlier this week it was revealed that Amelie also voices Peppa Pig, taking over the role from Harley Bird in Janaury 2020.
"LMAOO Flora from haunting of bly manor is the voice actress for peppa pig and I can't unhear it now," tweeted one viewer.
"I was not prepared for the revelation that the creepy little girl in The Haunting of Bly Manor is the voice of Peppa Pig," wrote another.
It's not the first time fans have been shocked to discover the real voices behind cartoon characters.
Samara Morgan who played the terrifying ghost girl in The Ring also voices Lilo in kids movie Lilo and Stitch.
Hollywood actress Mila Kunis also voices Family Guy character Meg, while Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie provided the iconic voice of Sally Brown, Charlie Brown's little sister in Peanuts.