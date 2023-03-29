Victoria Pedretti says a well-known actor made brazen sexual comments towards her. Photo / Getty

A popular Netflix actress outed a “well known actor” for making a shocking sexual comment to her.

You star Victoria Pedretti, who played Love Quinn on seasons two and three of the hit series, shocked fans last week after revealing a fellow actor has brazenly told her he had been “jacking off” to her “so many times”.

Pedretti, 28, exposed the story on her Instagram page alongside a since-deleted nude photo of herself, in which she could be seen standing in her bathroom.

In the caption, she told how it had been a year since the aforementioned incident.

The actress shared a nude photo, which she has since deleted. Photo / Instagram

“On my bday last year, a ‘well known’ actor walked up to me at a party and said, ‘I’ve jacked off to you so many times,’” Pedretti wrote.

She added, “I can handle it. I don’t need his career to get ruined because he said something really f***ing dumb.

“That post started with me wanting to post a nude. And then thinking about my birthday. Thinking about what happened last year, how wild that was.”

Pedretti continued, “So the main point was the nude. And then I was like, especially when it’s like, no matter what you do, people are gonna say terrible things, and they’re gonna like, be weird about the way they feel entitled to talk about women.”



