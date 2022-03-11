Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Nervous Disney chiefs 'censor gay affection' from box-office hits

4 minutes to read
Toy Story 4, one of Disney and Pixar's hits, featured a scene where a child being dropped off at nursery was shown to have two mothers. Photo / Disney

Toy Story 4, one of Disney and Pixar's hits, featured a scene where a child being dropped off at nursery was shown to have two mothers. Photo / Disney

Daily Telegraph UK
By Anita Singh

Disney has censored "overtly gay affection" from its Pixar films, according to company employees who said that storylines and characters were edited out by nervous executives.

A letter from "the LGBTQIA+ Employees of Pixar and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.