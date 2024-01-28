Troy Beckwith (L) in recent years. Photo / Facebook

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died. He was 48.

The Daily Mail has reported the star died recently, with his former co-star and fellow Neighbours alum Kym Valentine sharing the upsetting news on Facebook.

Posting an old photo of the pair she wrote, “It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away,”

“Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request.

“Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family,” she concluded the post.

Troy Beckwith played Michael Martin in Neighbours, becoming the iconic villain 'Sicko Micko'. Photo / Channel Ten

It remains unclear how Beckwith died with no official cause of death released at this time.

The post quickly received multiple replies and condolence wishes including from casting director Jan Russ who wrote, ‘Oh no!!! Dear Troy... That is so sad…gorgeous boy.”

Former Neighbours actor Brett Blewitt - who played Brett Stark and returned for the recent revival of the show, also commented on the post writing, “He was such a lovely person. Deeply thoughtful and empathetic. Cheeky and playful once out of his shell. Way too soon. Love you mate.”

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48 as co-star Kym Valentine pays tribute: 'Gone way too soon' https://t.co/hhDio9mG9e pic.twitter.com/wMCg8in1KF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2024

While Lucinda Cowden - who played Melanie Pearson in the soap from 1987 until 1991 before returning in 2021, shared her upset by posting a series of broken heart emojis.

Elsewhere, friends of the late-actor took to Instagram to share their heartbreak with Beckwith’s 1980′s child co-star Ricky Fleming writing, “RIP to my brother from another mother. From birth we were trouble together and joined at the soul, no one will ever know the adventures and joy we had as the mischievous two (tricky and roy) in this life,”

“I can honestly say there was never a dull moment when we were together. May you be in peace and still be the infectious joy of those who are in your presence now. Troy Beckwith love you buddy”.

Beckwith starred as Michael Martin in Neighbours between 1991 and 1998. During his time on the soap he became an iconic villain with his character earning the nickname “Sicko Micko”.

Prior to his time on the show, he starred as Jeremy ‘Bazza’ Bazlington on the popular Australian children’s series Pugwall.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111