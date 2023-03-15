Rebecca Ritters went from Aussie soap opera star to news anchor in Germany. Photo / Instagram

She was once a frizzy-haired schoolgirl on Neighbours.

But while Rebecca Ritters may have kissed goodbye to Ramsay Street, she has not left TV screens behind.

Her TV career started out with her playing Hannah Martin, the daughter of Philip and Julie Martin, on Neighbours.

Now she’s a bilingual news anchor, presenting the news on German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The 39-year-old is essentially unrecognisable today, with frizzy hair long replaced by a slick, professional look.

Ritters now wears glasses and is more likely to be seen reporting on the war in Ukraine than on the streets of Erinsborough.

She was recently sent a spread from a 90s magazine, showing her in her role as Hannah Martin on Ramsay Street.

“Someone sent me this blast from the past on Twitter,” she posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of the magazine.

“Why were the 90s so unkind? Mum and dad looking cute, though.”

Neighbours fans commented on the picture as they enjoyed the throwback.

“This is how I remember you from when I watched,” one wrote.

“I had photos of you all over one bedroom wall,” another wrote.

Ritters was just eight when she joined the cast of Neighbours as Hannah Martin in July 1992.

She starred on the show for seven years, and also made a brief cameo return in 2005 for the show’s 20th anniversary.

In 2002, she toured with the British Shakespeare Company playing the role of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, and briefly starred in UK soap Coronation Street that same year as Australian backpacker Jules Robinson, who stayed with Les Battersby.

After a stint modelling she went to university in 2011, gaining a degree in politics, before becoming a news anchor and journalist.

Most recently she has been reporting on the Ukraine war, documenting her travels to the Mykolaiv region on social media.







