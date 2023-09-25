The main cast of NCIS: Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Emily Wickersham, Sean Murray and David McCallum. Photo / Getty Images

David McCallum, the Scottish-born actor best known as Ducky on NCIS, has died at the age of 90.

His family, who surrounded him at New York Presbyterian Hospital when he died of natural causes, confirmed the news in a statement.

“He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father,” his son Peter McCallum said.

David McCallum as medical examiner Dr Donald "Ducky" Mallard. Photo / Getty Images

“He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations.

“He was a true renaissance man - he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge,” he recalled.

“For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS.”

Heartbreakingly, he added that his mother, 79, said of her relationship with his father, “I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.”

“The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old.”

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years," the network and NCIS studio CBS Studios said in a joint statement. "David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world.

The formerly announced 20th-anniversary marathon of NCIS will now include a memoriam to McCallum.

The show’s producers Steven D Binder and David North told ET, “For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky and sometimes enigmatic Dr Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard.”

“But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.

“He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honour to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

McCallum made his film debut in Freud in 1962, and went on to star in The Great Escape and The Outer Limits.

He earned two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globes nod for his role as Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 1964.

His final film role was as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in 2015′s Batman vs. Robin.

Previously married to Jill Ireland, he’s survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine, as well as his children Paul, Valentine, Peter and Sophie. His son Jason died tragically of an overdose in 1989.

He also leaves behind eight grandchildren - Julia, Luca, Iain, Stella, Gavin, George, Alessandro and Whit.