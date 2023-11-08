Host Anna Richardson was left stunned. Photo / Channel 4

Naked Attraction is known for its racy and controversial moments, but one episode left host Anna Richardson wincing.

Show contestants pick a prospective partner based only on their naked bodies, revealed one portion at a time from the ground up.

Host Anna Richardson asks probing questions as the contestant mulls over the six sets of genitalia on offer.

In a recent episode aired in the UK, one man’s appearance on the show stunned viewers and those in the audience.

A 75-year-old nudist named Ian, the show’s oldest-ever contestant, left quite the impression.

Ian was looking for a special someone, whether that be a man or a woman, after his wife died.

He had narrowed down the list of contestants he wanted to go on a date with to cabin crew member Alan and procurement manager Veronica.

But when he came out in his birthday suit, viewers and Richardson were left wincing, when Ian showed off his nipple piercings as well as his Prince Albert.

Ian, who appeared on Naked Attraction, shocked viewers with some of his piercings. Photo / Channel 4

Trying to make light of the situation, Richardson said: “Oh good Lord, check out that bling. You’ve taken everybody by surprise.”

She then joked: “That’s got to hurt”.

But the shock threw contestant Veronica off after she was asked about Ian’s body and appearance.

Doing her best to avoid talking about his X-rated piercing, she focused her attention saying she loved Ian’s beard.

Ian then responded with his own gag, saying: “It’s very good in Christmas.”

After weighing up who he wanted to go on a date with, Ian eventually chose Veronica.

The pair seemed to hit it off, Ian announcing he’d be “honoured” to go to a nudist beach with Veronica.

But in a turn of events, Veronica said they wouldn’t be taking things any further because of the age gap.

They agreed to be friends.

It’s not the first time drama has lit up the Naked Attraction set.

Naked Attraction is presented by Anna Richardson. Photo / Supplied

In 2021, Richardson lifted the lid on one of the most embarrassing moments ever recorded.

In one episode, one contestant had to be escorted off stage to calm down after he got a little too excited.

“It all happens. Boys being boys – you can’t control your anatomy, can you? So, there’s been a little bit of excitement,” Richardson said.

Naked Attraction is available for New Zealand audiences on TVNZ +.



