Bree Tomasel. Photo / Matt Klitscher

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders to tell us their favourite spots in the city. This week, ZM and Treasure Island host Bree Tomasel takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I have two dogs, so Kakamatua Dog Beach is an absolute favourite for us. Any dog person will tell you it’s one of the best in Auckland!

Favourite brunch spot?

I do love brunch - even better if I can bring my dogs (yes, I’m a crazy dog person) - so Geeks On Sainsbury is one of my favourites. It’s dog-friendly, the food is bloody delicious and the staff are lovely!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

No doubt in my mind about this one, it’s been my favourite for years and years, and for good reason, as it’s so damn good. Mekong Baby - *drools*. Always a crowd-pleaser!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Favourite spot to finish a night out - on my couch eating the Uber Eats I ordered as I got into the Uber so it would be waiting for me when I got home!

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m not a big coffee drinker. I love the taste, but not the way it makes me feel. But whenever I’m getting coffee to bring to a meeting, you can’t go past Allpress on Ponsonby Road.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The staff at Mariner in Mt Eden are at the top of their game - the hand-cut chips are top-notch!

Favourite trail for a hike?

I don’t know if you’d call it a “trail”, but I absolutely love the Māngere Mountain Loop - it’s an easy two kilometres, you can take your dogs and you feel like you’re out of the city.

Favourite venue for a gig?

You can’t go past The Powerstation, what an amazing venue! Not a bad seat in the house and one of the last true music venues.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

This might be a terrible answer, but I recently had my first trip to Costco, and the money I saved on parmesan cheese alone was worth it!

Celebrity Treasure Island starts on Monday, September 18 at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.