Dim sum at Dragon Boat at Elliot St, in the city, perfect for just the right quick fix of shumai, soy and chilli oil.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

It’s got to be Tok Tok in Takapuna, can’t go wrong with the vegan green curry, but of course, with a group of friends, you can surf through the whole menu, which is always delicious.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

My fave go-to with our festival guests is the Mezze Bar on Durham St East. The food is always good. It’s a nice hang-out space after those pressure-cooker festival days.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My lounge, usually! Am not a late-night partier anymore, I can’t afford the cab home.

Favourite place to get coffee?

My regular coffee-on-the-go place is at Commercial Bay retail area Kōkako, on level 1 near the airbridge, a boost for a day in the office.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Toby’s Seafood in Glen Eden, great value, perfect battered fish.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My Fitbit keeps me on my toes for the daily step target, so I take a “hike” everywhere I go!

Favourite venue for a gig?

So probably my favourite gigs have been at the Spark Arena, BC – Before Covid: Elton, Stevie Wonder, Madonna, Lionel Ritchie, Bob Dylan. Great fun nights! Taylor who?

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Daiso Japan on Queen St. Best place for those on a budget for soy dishes, small plates and bowls for those missing a touch of Japan on their dining table.

Julia Durkin, MNZM, is CEO of Auckland Festival of Photography. This year, she became the first New Zealand jury member for the World Press Photo Contest. See the World Press Photo Exhibition at 131 Queen St until August 24. https://worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.co.nz/