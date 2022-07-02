My Secret Auckland: Toni Street reveals her favourite spots in the city

Toni Street. Photo / Supplied

In this new Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Coast radio host Toni Street tells us her favourite fish 'n' chip shop, where she loves taking out-of-town visitors and her favourite spot for dinner with friends

Favourite beach?

Narrow Neck on the North Shore. It's great for swimming at all tides, it has an awesome rock walk along to Cheltenham, an excellent sailing club, a basketball court and lots of green space across the road.

Narrow Neck Beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Favourite brunch spot?

Scratch Bakery in central Auckland has the best savoury breakfasts - their scrambled eggs with mushrooms and avocado is a go-to and the service is excellent. For a treaty takeaway after sport on a Saturday, Chateaubriant in Devonport is hard to beat - it is the best French bakery around with pain au chocolat to die for and my kids are obsessed with the crepes! Come to mention it, the ham and cheese toastie is pretty extra too.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Prego in Ponsonby is hard to beat. It's always busy so the vibe is great, and there is SO much to choose from on the menu. I love that you can go full fine dining or casual pizza. I also love Azabu in Mission Bay, the raw fish is amazing but it's the fit-out of the restaurant that makes it - great for taking the family as there's lots of space.

Zuppa di pesce (seafood soup) on the menu at Prego. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Cibo in Parnell because it always feels like an occasion. Staff make the experience special and the service is the best in Auckland. I have never been disappointed. They do the best scallops, and you have to order the glazed kūmara!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Lodge Bar & Dining at Commercial Bay. It has wonderful snacks but also the best cocktails. I had a butterscotch martini there once and still think about it.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Jam Cafe in Takapuna and it also has the best thick banana smoothies I have ever tasted.

Favourite fish 'n' chips shop?

Joe's Takeaways in Belmont. The fish is always fresh and the chips are always perfect, plus the serving sizes always exceed expectations.

Favourite trail for a hike?

We're more of a biking family and the Woodhill Forest is perfect for all of us.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I'm big on seeing shows, and I loved the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre when I went to Chess recently - it has a really intimate vibe.

Chess The Musical. Photo / Supplied

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Interior Warehouse - it has the best armchairs for such reasonable prices and you get amazing personal service from the owners, Selwyn and Michael. They're in Newmarket, Wairau and Manukau.