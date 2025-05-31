Winona Forever on Parnell Rd. The ever-evolving menu is always such a delight (I can thoroughly recommend whichever edition of the Magical Mushrooms is present), and it is impossible to leave without a little baked treat in a paper bag.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

When we’re prepared to deal with a bit of admin, Korean barbecue has become an absolute go-to, and Auckland has so many great spots on offer! Fantasy Korean BBQ on Eden Terrace is our current fave, with amazing food and a great social experience.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Wintergarden in the Auckland Domain is a great, though I feel underappreciated, little spot for a visit, satisfying both botanical and architectural curiosities.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Ahh, I remember nights out … I don’t remember where they ended up …

Favourite place to get coffee?

I quite like to mix up my caffeine acquisition, but I will always come back to Remedy Coffee on Wellesley St (and it is so close to the CBD theatres, which provides significant points in its favour; coffee becomes a valuable resource during long technical rehearsals).

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Honestly, we like to shop around on the fish ’n’ chip front and try all sorts of spots so I am still to find a favourite … but suggestions welcome!

Favourite trail for a hike?

Does Mt Eden count? It’s got an incline, a view, and the faint smell of accomplishment at the top …

Favourite venue for a gig?

Okay, there are two that I’ve become rather attached to. For intimate, cabaret-style gigs, Double Whammy in St Kevin’s Arcade is brilliant. For gigs requiring a little more grandeur, the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in the Aotea Centre is unbeatable – Bohème there is going to be magic.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m a sucker for a second-hand bookshop. The top of my bargain list at the moment has to be Blue Hills Books, also on Parnell Rd, so a great stop after brunch! I recently picked up a series of Musical Masterpiece volumes (full of opera’s finest bangers) for a price that feels almost criminal.

Tenor Chris McRae performs the role of Parpignol in New Zealand Opera’s La bohème by Puccini, currently on in Auckland until 6 June, then playing Wellington and Christchurch 18 June - July 6. Tickets and info nzopera.com