In both of these places I feel transported; one is surrounded by automotive repair yards, the other by cows and sheep. I stumbled across UMAI Sushi and Donburi House in Henderson one Saturday morning. This unassuming family run business is cheap and cheerful. Although an accidental discovery, I have returned more than once to sit at their wooden tables and eat sushi. My other brunch pick is Cornwall Park Café - sitting outside, taking in the blue skies and greenery, I couldn’t believe this was in the middle of Auckland. Kids screaming with delight, the smell of barbecue, joggers keeping fit, lovers making out, and birdsong amongst the Kauri trees. Where even am I?

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

We love taking friends to The Porch Bar and Eatery in St Heliers. Porch has it all: beach views, delicious mocktails and cocktails, and mouth-watering food. Some highlights from the Asian Fusion menu include the crispy cauliflower bites, the King Fish Sashimi and the Southern Curry. I challenge anyone to get through the indulgent and decadent Dessert Plank.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

It has to be Waiheke Island. I remember visiting Waiheke two days after moving to Auckland, last July. My partner, Nick, still jokes that I was crying with joy as the ferry arrived, saying: “I love this place, we have to move here”, not having yet stepped on the island. I could just feel the energy. We recently picked up friends from the airport after their long-haul flight from LA and took them there for the day. They couldn’t believe how beautiful it was and so close to the city. I don’t live there yet… but I’m sure I will one day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

This is a new spot for me, only having discovered it a week or so ago. Eagle Bar on Karangahape Road is such a fun and relaxed spot to have that last dance before home! I love that you can choose your own music. The night I went, lots of Kylie was being played. The crowd is wonderfully inclusive and it has a very welcoming atmosphere. The staff were so friendly - a no-attitude place where you can proudly be you.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I walk on the beach most mornings and have found St Heliers Home Cookery. Open from 6.30am, they must serve the cheapest coffee in Tāmaki Makaurau. I order a $4 small latte which I drink on my walk home. I love the old-school cosy atmosphere and friendly team. During the day, just down from my office I can often be found drinking a latte in the Terrace Café at Aotea Centre. I love watching people relaxing in Aotea Square, especially when there are events on.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I discovered Toby’s Seafood at the opening night of a theatre show at Te Pou theatre, where they provide an amazing spread of food for guests. I tracked them down in Glen Innes and had the most delicious fish and chips ever! The fish was fresh and plump and lightly battered. The price unbeatable too - $8 for 2 pieces of fish and perfectly fried chips topped off with creamy tartare sauce. If you have a penchant for fried bread then I recommend you try Toby’s too.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My favourite place to walk so far is Rotoroa Island. We went there to see a kiwi chick being released into the wild, and then did a walk around the island, this time the North Tower Walk Track, but there are others. After a quick swim, we continued walking, and when we got to the top, I was amazed by the views of the Hauraki Gulf and the peace on top of the hill. It was just the tonic I needed after a big week at work and I lay on the grass breathing in the fresh air. There was no-one else around us. I stood up filled with energy and focus and overflowing with gratitude for being able to experience this beauty.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Auckland Town Hall has to make this list. It’s a very special place that has hosted so many great artists. I also love The Civic’s Wintergarden space and look forward to seeing more music and cabaret gigs there in the coming years. Outside of an Auckland Live venue, I can say I had a ball at The Powerstation, seeing Georgia Lines, and look forward to seeing more gigs there too.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

It has to be Real Groovy (and not just because my partner works there). What an incredible Auckland institution this is place is. I love my vinyl and I love a bargain and you’ll find both here. You could spend all day at Real Groovy crate digging, discovering new artists and revisiting old favourites.

Auckland Live presents Wharenui Harikoa – the nation’s woollen wharenui at The Civic from 5 – 27 July. For more information on this free ticketed event visitaucklandlive.co.nz