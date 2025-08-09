Epolito’s Pizzeria, Grey Lynn. The crust is authentic New York style - the original owner, Chicklena, learned how to make it from her immigrant Sicilian grandfather when she was 13 and passed the method on to her staff, Gabriel and Natasha, who now own the business. They do a mean salad to have with your pizza.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Hoppers on a Sunday evening. The ambience is hip-kitsch, a bit like the Budapest “ruin bars”, with Tiffany-style lamps and a movable skylight roof. The band is world-class, super funky, playing R&B classics, the rhythms irresistible and all ages leap up to dance with each other in a great community way. An Auckland treasure.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Whenever I’ve just finished a gig, I love to stay in the venue, hang out with the stragglers, drink some wine, have a bite, wind down.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Neighbour, top of Hakanoa, a high standard of baristaship, lovely staff and I can get a good matcha!

Favourite trail for a hike?

It’s not a hike, it’s a walk, but you can’t beat good old Grey Lynn Park of an evening. You can walk around the whole perimeter, past gorgeous old oak trees and the community doing its thing: little kids on the playground swings, pre-teens doing the Pump Track on their bikes, teenage girls and boys learning rugby skills from expert Pasifika coaches, happy dogs and their owners.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Epolito’s, see above. I get to sing in French and Italian with French Toast. It’s happy hour prices with happy people. Then there’s Botticelli in Takapuna. A great live-music bar, and I sing and play my songs with my quartet.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The regular pop-ups organised by the non-profit Dress for Success, which provides Auckland women with professional work attire. Good labels, excellent prices and sometimes an everything-at-$5 sale. All proceeds go to their charity.

Linn Lorkin has just released Linn Lorkin’s 101 Songs: The Songbook – A treasure trove of handwritten lyrics, piano parts, stories and more, celebrating New Zealand’s musical legend.