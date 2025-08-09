Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

My Secret Auckland: Singer Linn Lorkin shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Singer Linn Lorkin.

Singer Linn Lorkin.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, singer Linn Lorkin takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

The sandy cove at the end of Hamilton Rd, Herne Bay. It has pōhutukawa reaching right over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save