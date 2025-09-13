Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: San Ray and Cazador’s Dariush Lolaiy shares his favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Chef and restaurateur Dariush Lolaiy of Cazador and San Ray shares his favourite Auckland spots.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, chef and restaurateur Dariush Lolaiy takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

St Leonard’s Bay, Takapuna. It’s our favourite off-leash spot for walking the dog. The kids

