We’re always at San Ray in the morning, but on a rare day off our favourite breakfast is at the Lebanese Grocer on Pitt St. It’s almost en route between Cazador and San Ray, so I make the excuse to stop there when I can. I order the shawarma, Rebecca orders the fattoush salad, and we stock the pantry with hummus, labneh, spiced nuts and pickles on the way out.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

We love Beau in Three Lamps for a casual catch-up. Its wine list is one of the best in town, a table for two inevitably grows to an impromptu group; it’s a perfect weeknight spot.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Cocoro on Brown St. Without doubt, one of New Zealand’s most memorable dining experiences. Makoto is a wizard, and the menu is a celebration of local protein and seafood. He’s most likely your favourite chef’s favourite chef.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Deadshot, every time. There are welcoming dark corners, and they fix the classics to the highest standard.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Blackbird in Ponsonby Central. Tomas knows your name and order by heart, and he serves eighthirty which is my go-to specialty coffee.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Nate’s Plaice in Grey Lynn. All food is deserving of real care and focus – and all too often we forget how good the simple stuff can be when you apply a chef’s care, knowledge and respect to the ingredients.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I spend a lot of time in Fiordland with WithWild, a conservation-led meat distribution business I’m involved with. The hunting and hiking are unbeatable there, and I do a bit of duck shooting in Waikato and Canterbury. But closer to home, I love an afternoon hike in the Waitākere Ranges. We love the Kakamatua to Mt Donald McLean track, it’s a full day if you make time for a picnic and a swim. I feel a world away but it’s less than 45 minutes from the kitchen.

Favourite venue for a gig?

We’ve had a lot of fun at the Powerstation, and always love a small gig at the Hollywood Avondale.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m anti-bargain, sorry. I’m a “buy once, buy well” kind of guy. Shopping isn’t a favourite pastime , so I’d rather visit Crane Brothers, where they know my fit and style and sort me out. That being said, a Crane Bros archive sale is a treasure trove to scroll through.

Dariush Lolaiy is a chef, cookbook author and restaurant owner based in Tāmaki Makaurau, where he co-runs Cazador and San Ray.