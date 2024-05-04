Richard Bagnall is the co-owner of Longroom in Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Ponsonby’s Longroom co-owner Richard Bagnall takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

I live in Herne Bay and whilst we have a few small inner-harbour beaches close by, my family and I really enjoy long walks along Takapuna beach throughout the year … often encouraged to start with an icecream from Takapuna Beach Cafe!

Favourite brunch spot?

Interesting question to ask a cafe owner … we do a great brunch at Longshot, our brisket hash is very popular and one of my favourites, our new bacon butty, is a must-try, and we do an outstanding Bloody Mary with all the trimmings … but I am biased of course. When our weekends weren’t so busy with morning sport, my wife and I often walked to Ponsonby Rd and always enjoyed Dizengoff, their mushrooms on toast is delicious. We’ve also been known to call in and grab a takeaway chicken linguine on a winter’s day … it’s sooo good!

The half and half eggs and mushrooms dish at Dizengoff, 256 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Living in Herne Bay and having a business on Ponsonby Rd, this is a very tough question, there’s such a great selection of cuisines and offerings, possibly like no other strip in NZ. Particularly with all that Ponsonby Central has to offer, regardless of budget. Specifically, Beau comes to mind, it’s a regular go-to with friends for lunch and dinner. We love the food, the wines, and the hospitality is outstanding — always consistent, and the perfect mix for an enjoyable night out with friends. It’s particularly hard to pick some favourite dishes and the menu changes regularly … it’s all good! The Blue Breeze Inn, Ponsonby Road Bistro, SPQR & Prego are other great spots worth mentioning.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’d say the west coast, Piha or Muriwai. They are both special places on Auckland’s landscape, quite rugged and something quite different for a visitor. The drive out and back is very scenic too, with great spots to stop and enjoy views back to the city. It is devastating what those communities have been through over the last 18 months, and I truly hope they can be fully reconnected very soon. Back in town, I’d say Takapuna Beach Cafe for an icecream, and the Viaduct for a glass of wine or a cocktail.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My ‘happy feet’ dancing days are long gone, I’m more of a loungy kind of guy after a meal out. If I’m dining in the city with friends, I’d say Little Culprit for a cocktail or a glass of bubbles … otherwise the comfort of my own lounge … or bed.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Again interesting question for a cafe owner … I am lucky to have some great baristas make me coffee on a daily basis … we serve Allpress (Rangitoto Blend) and it is my favourite. Outside of that and closer to home, I’ll grab a takeaway coffee from Herne Bay Foodstore (Supreme), they have a great cabinet full of goodness too.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Our local local is Fish Smith on Jervois Rd, nothing beats a fresh fillet of snapper with crispy beer batter … we often go for the kumara chips and we mix it up with a fish taco on occasion too!

Favourite trail for a hike?

Not something we do regularly, it’s often a walk down under the bridge, along Westhaven through the Viaduct and then home via a coffee stop at Longshot. We have ventured into the Waitākeres previously and would like to take the family back out to Kitekite falls, that’s a great trail!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Gig? I don’t go to many gigs anymore and I can’t even think of a spot to go for a boogie … a little sad for a nightclub owner, but I’m sure I’d be laughed off the dance floor at Longroom if I turned up on a Friday or Saturday night …'Who’s that old guy!?’

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My best bargain finds are normally online. We support the hospice shop in Three Lamps and I have been known to purchase decanters and glassware after a drop-off. I often pass Search & Destroy on Ponsonby Rd, that looks like a great spot for a vintage clothing bargain or two!

Richard Bagnall is the co-owner of Longroom in Ponsonby, one of the 65-plus venues participating in this year’s bar and restaurant festival Eat Drink Love Ponsonby, from May 1-28.







