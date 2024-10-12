Winona Forever. My brother and sister-in-law had their first date there, so now it has some special family history too. The cabinet is always loaded with treats. I often buy their chocolate caramel slice as a gift for friends.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Mezze Bar in the CBD feels cozy and nostalgic. It is nestled above Queen Street so you feel hidden from the bustle of the city, and the food is tasty. It’s a great spot for tapas before heading to the theatre or a gig.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’ve lived in Tāmaki [Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland] all my life and never been to Great Barrier Island. So can I be a visitor there? Someone please take me!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Duck Island Ice Cream! I will even travel there on a “night in” to get ice cream before crawling back into bed. Bliss.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Dusty Depot in St Johns. The pastries and sourdough are so good and the line always moves quickly. I don’t drink coffee but my good friend drives in from out south most weekends to get a coffee and pastries for her sons.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Kohi Fresh Fish and Takeaways. I grew up on the same road. I remember walking in and not being able to see over the counter. It is just as busy and the quality is worth the wait. Mum still goes in to buy her weekly Friday night fish.

Favourite trail for a hike?

A short urban hike up Maungarei/Mount Wellington. The council have recently constructed a new path descending the submit. Highly recommend it during sunset, sunrise or a clear day – a beautiful spot to appreciate our city.

Favourite venue for a gig?

As a trained actor, I must do due diligence to the theatre. Go to Q Theatre and support the local artists. That space is very special.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Go to a independent bookstore. Timeout or Unity Books and find my poetry book, Peel! Books aren’t expensive and you have the option of gifting it to a friend once you’ve enjoyed it.

Georgie Silk is a Pākehā poet, theatre maker and mental health counsellor based in Auckland. Her book Peel was published in August.