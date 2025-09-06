Urban Jungle on Great North Rd, Grey Lynn. Nice small spot but amazing food, especially the portion size. Salmon Eggs Benedict and Triple SSS (scrambled eggs, spinach & salmon) are must-haves.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Any Lone Star restaurant around Auckland is a go-to for me. Their ribs and steak really hit the spot. I like to top it off with a pint of Guinness enjoyed with friends.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I actually have a few favourite places. Auckland Domain is a good spot to take a visitor. You’ll see all sorts of things going on and there’s a walkway around the domain. And then right across the road there’s Auckland Hospital – a place of ministry for me but also a place where I realise that life is too short to be taken for granted.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’m not much of a big night out kind of guy, but when I am out, I usually finish off at a kebab shop or Maccas. Or any food shop that’s still open after midnight.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Right now my favourite place to get coffee is McCafe at McDonald’s. Getting free coffee from the rewards in the maccas app is the best feeling ever.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I love to check out different fish and chip shops around Auckland but my favourite one is called Superwok on West Tamaki Drive. Best fish and chips shop I’ve been to since high school.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I really enjoy the walk at Mercer Bay in Piha. Best time to go is at sunset. Beautiful walkway and immaculate views.

Favourite venue for a gig?

My favourite venue is currently the Kiri te Kanawa Theatre. Making my lead role debut in upcoming opera The Monster in the Maze is definitely going to be one to remember.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

A really good place to find a bargain is Kmart. I always go to Sylvia Park’s Kmart as they are open 24/7.

Tenor IpuLaga’aia performs as Theseus in NZ Opera’s national season of The Monster in the Maze, playing Wellington 12-13 Sept, and Auckland 19-20 Sept. Tickets and info nzopera.com.