I live out in Kumeū, and The Butcher Baker in Helensville is a local fave. It’s one of those places that does farm-to-table properly. Everything’s seasonal, fresh, and full of flavour. And it’s got that laid-back, country charm that makes you slow down a bit, in the best way. Well worth heading out of the city for.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Queens is really special. The menu always surprises me. It’s thoughtful without being fussy. And it’s the kind of place where you can settle in and stay all night. Views, good food, even better wine, and lots of stories being told way too loudly over shared plates.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Tāwharanui is magic. I’ll always try to take people up there for a visit if we have the time. It’s one of those spots that feels like a mini escape. On a weekday, when the weather’s cooler, you’ll basically have the place to yourselves. We swim, wander, and stretch the day out as long as we can. It never disappoints.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If I’m not still at Queens, I’m probably wandering over to Darling on Drake for a martini. On a warm night, the back deck is unbeatable. But honestly, the interiors are just as good.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Amano. Hands down. I don’t know how they do it, but their coffee is consistently the best in the city, and the pastries are incredible too. It’s usually a quick grab on the run, but if I get the chance to sit in, it’s such a beautiful space. It’s always buzzing, but never chaotic.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Kumeū Fisheries. It’s classic, it’s no-fuss, and it hits the spot every time. The chips are always crispy, the fish is fresh, and the service is fast, which is important when you’ve got hungry kids in the backseat.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I like combining the Comans Track and Mercer Bay Loop. Start at the Watchman’s Rd end. It’s a solid uphill to start, but the views at the top are worth every step.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Powerstation was the place back in the day, and it still is. It’s got that gritty, electric vibe that makes live music feel big, even in a smaller room. I was gutted I missed out on Olivia Dean tickets earlier this year.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for all the little vintage and secondhand stores scattered out west. Looby Lou Furniture & Collectables is a personal fave. I love finding pieces with a story. It’s the thrill of the find, and usually way more interesting than anything new.

Rachel Sloane is the founder and creative director of jewellery brand Naveya & Sloane.