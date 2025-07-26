Advertisement
Premium

My Secret Auckland: Naveya & Sloane’s Rachel Sloane shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Rachel Sloane, owner and designer of jewellery brand Naveya and Sloane. Picture / Babiche Martens

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Rachel Sloane takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Muriwai always. I love how raw and rugged it feels out there. It’s not your picture-perfect white sand

