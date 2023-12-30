Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Mixit’s Izadine Ahmat Abdallah’s favourite spots in Tāmaki Makaurau

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Izadine Ahmat Abdallah is a participant of Mixit, whose performance I AM…and…I AM. Photo / Supplied

Izadine Ahmat Abdallah is a participant of Mixit, whose performance I AM…and…I AM. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, artist, producer and refugee-migrant creative arts organisation Mixit alumnus Izadine Ahmat Abdallah takes us

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.