In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, artist, producer and refugee-migrant creative arts organisation Mixit alumnus Izadine Ahmat Abdallah takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

I thoroughly enjoy visiting Long Bay during the summer, not specifically for swimming, but rather to indulge in delightful barbecues with friends, relish the breathtaking sunrise, and engage in the pleasure of eating while playing football.

Favourite brunch spot?

The Greek House, tucked away in Point Chevalier, is a great place to enjoy brunch, lunch, and dinner. It has unquestionably maintained its position as my personal favourite since its launch.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

One of my favourite spots for lunch, supper, brunch, and even to relax with some stress-free eating is Celine, a Middle Eastern restaurant in the heart of Auckland. It has a broad menu with many selections, however the rump steak is my favourite.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

Auckland Domain is a must-visit location for me while giving tours to visitors. Its attraction is enhanced by the local botanical garden; it’s not simply about the museum. I take them to Westhaven on nice days so they can get a broad view of the city with the bridge and a gorgeous shoreline on one side.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My preferred haven is my room. Here, I immerse myself in music, play the piano, craft new tunes, engage in designing posters and other kinds of creativity - my personal and fulfilling experiences.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I love my coffee made from scratch. There’s a special pleasure in going to the airport just to enjoy a cup of coffee from my favourite barista, Ilai, at Retro Espresso. In my opinion, the greatest in the city.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Even though I’m not usually a fan of fish and chips, I have to give Sun Tasty BBQ & Takeaways, a Chinese takeaway restaurant on Bader Drive in Māngere Town Centre, an exception for their delicious food. They have the best fish and chips around.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I often run and hike around Māngere Mountain, but there’s something very appealing about meandering along Māngere Bridge. It’s my idea of a revitalising hike — taking in the fresh air, listening to the birds and enjoying the view of the water.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m not a regular at gigs, but one time a visit to Shed 10 was truly an amazing experience.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I have a passion for op shopping, and my favourite destination is Savemart. During good weeks, I indulge in a visit to Footlocker to acquire a few pairs of shoes.

Izadine Ahmat Abdallah is a participant of Mixit, whose performance I AM…and…I AM is on 20 & 21 January 1pm and 5pm at Oratia Settlers Hall by gold coin entry https://mixit.co.nz/



