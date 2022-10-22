Actor Michèle Hine performs in Auckland Theatre Company's season of North by Northwest. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Michele Hine takes us on a tour of her favourite beach and eateries.

Favourite beach?

For a "wild" beach you can't go past Piha and Karekare, but for a "calm, sandy, treelined" seaside experience, Palm Beach Waiheke. By the sea is my happy place.

Favourite brunch spot?

My locals in West Lynn: Richmond Road Cafe and Honey Bones.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Lokanta for incredible Aegean food and great service - another much-loved local eatery that is just a walk away.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

An e-bike ride along our gorgeous waterfront and up one of the many cycleways we now have through the city. Auckland is getting to be a better and better place to live, and ride, every year.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

In a hot bath, with lavender, before crashing. I don't do late nights too much these days, except when in a show!

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Fort Green on K' Road, close to The Actors' Program where I teach regularly. Their croissants are great too.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

Nate's Plaice - top of the road, friendly service and the kumara chips are the best I have found.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Any of the Waiheke coastal walks - beautiful sea views, pockets of bush and Pōhutukawa everywhere.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I think of theatre as a "gig'", so ASB Waterfront Theatre, Q Theatre and The Basement - such a range of theatrical styles and content.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

"Pay What You Wish" night for North By Northwest. It is such a fun show - suspenseful, funny and spectacular- we have had a ball staging it. Come along on Tues 1st November and pay what you can afford!



• Actor Michele Hine performs in Auckland Theatre Company's season of North by Northwest – Hitchcock's cinematic masterpiece live on stage, playing 25 Oct – 19 Nov at ASB Waterfront Theatre. Tickets and info atc.co.nz.