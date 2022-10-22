Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Michele Hine reveals her favourite spots in Auckland

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Actor Michèle Hine performs in Auckland Theatre Company's season of North by Northwest. Photo / Supplied

Actor Michèle Hine performs in Auckland Theatre Company's season of North by Northwest. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Michele Hine takes us on a tour of her favourite beach and eateries. 

Favourite beach?
For

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment