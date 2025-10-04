I mean, Mother. The name, and also, Wow. I love having it as our local – sure to be another gem for the community.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
I don’t venture far, Lilian does beautiful food. But if I do, it is definitely Tempero on K Rd.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
Waiheke and Opito Bay.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Home with friends. I am a homebody and love hosting – it’s the perfect way to end an evening.
Favourite place to get coffee?
Aside from in bed, Tom from Blackbird in Ponsonby Central.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
Takapuna Beach Cafe.
Favourite trail for a hike?
I used to love the Le Roys bush walk in Birkenhead before the cyclones.
Favourite venue for a gig?
Town Hall, the architecture is beautiful and inspiring.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
The second-hand boots at Ponsonby Rugby Club.
Mibella Villafana is the founder of Auckland’s newest wellness studio, Cora, a design-led reformer Pilates and wellness studio created exclusively for women and the LGBTQ+ community.