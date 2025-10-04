Advertisement
My Secret Auckland: Mibella Villafana shares her favourite spots in the city

Mibella Villafana is the founder of Auckland's newest wellness studio, Cora, a design-led reformer Pilates and wellness studio created exclusively for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, California-born and Auckland-based wellness studio owner Mibella Villafana takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

My son is in my ear about Piha, and I do have

