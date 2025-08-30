Moreno Cafe in Northcote. Such a delicious cafe with a Filipino twist, excellent baked goods freshly baked in-house, and the beef mechado focaccia is worth driving for.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Taco Teca for a more relaxed dinner [I am obsessed with the potato taquitos and I think I ate it three times in the last fortnight so that says a LOT], Bossi for great Italian with the most beautiful ambiance, or Ebisu any day of the week really.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Matakana. Such a lovely road trip. Also the Sculptureum is so cool, I even just love hanging out in the cafe for a nice cup of coffee and great chats.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

GoGo Music Cafe in Dominion Road. They close at either 1am or 2am, they have great bites for a reasonable price, and the Western theme really brings the vibe.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Someone told me the other day that they think of me every time they go past Juno because I’m always posting about their Vienna. I do love Daily Bread for consistently great coffee or D.O.S.E on High St.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Oceanz Seafood in Mission Bay, best enjoyed by the beach on a summer weeknight.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I think we’re asking the wrong girl because I am notoriously not outdoorsy. I don’t even know if it’s a hike [it is for me] but the walk down to Palm Beach in Waiheke is lovely.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Spark Arena and The Tuning Fork bring back so many great memories.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Honestly I’ve had some great successes at the clearance bin at David Jones lately and I picked up a beautiful Calvin Klein bag for under $100 at Manawa Bay recently too.

Jess Molina is a staunch champion of Aotearoa fashion and NZ’s world-class creativity, unique spirit and diversity in all its senses. A previous ambassador at Fashion Week, this week she took to the runway walking for Māori and Indigenous designers’ group show Kāhui Collective.